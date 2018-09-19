Marking First World War centenary and other Neighbourhood News

A musical celebration has been held in Spilsby to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The evening was organised by the Spilsby and District Branch of the Royal British Legion and staged at Franklin Hall last Saturday.

A group of about 130 people attended the event, which featured three different musical acts, plus a hot buffet, and bar.

Almost £300 for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal and thanks are given to all the business-owners in Spilsby who generously donated the prizes for the evening.

Thanks also go out to the Bijoux restaurant and the Duke of Wellington pub for supplying the drink and food to the event respectively.

BURGH LE MARSH

* Breakfast

Women of all ages are invited to join in the ladies only Daughters of Destiny Breakfast for spiritual growth and fellowship.

It will take place on Saturday, September 15, at 8.30am, at Burgh Baptist Community Church, in The Causeway.

More details are available from Mandy on 07807 330643.

*Harvest weekend

Harvest Weekend at Burgh Baptist Community Church will include set-up of the harvest display (food donations welcome to raise funds for charity) on Saturday, September 22, from 10.30am, a morning celebration service on Sunday, September 23, at 10.30am, and an informal time of worship with a bring-and-share tea at Sunday Night Live at 5pm.

All are welcome.

More details are available from Mandy on 07807 330643.

* Men’s breakfast

Men of all ages are welcome to enjoy a hearty cooked breakfast and healthy conversation on things ranging from food to faith on Saturday, September 29, at 8.30am, at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

More details are available from Mandy on 07807 330463.

* Debt

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisors to offer free advice ranging from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary arrangements and bankruptcy.

To arrange a free confidential interview and see if they can help, call 01754 811595.

* Phoenix

Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired.

The group also enjoy outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information, call Sue on 762098.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 810105.

* Knit & Natter

Knit & Natter offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

The group meets Thursdays from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

* Nursing

Parish Nursing Drop-In – Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning every Friday from 10am to 12pm where parish nurse Mandy Smith and her team are available for health support and advice and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available along with a warm welcome.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

STICKFORD

* History

Stickford Local History Group will hold its next meeting tomorrow (Thursday, September 20).

It will take place in Stickford Community Centre from 7.30pm.

The speaker is Graham Cook, who will be giving the illustrated talk A Precious Inheritance about the churches of Boston and the surrounding villages.

Admission for members is priced at £1 and £2.50 for non-members, which includes refreshments.

Everyone is welcome.

* Auction

A wide selection of items will be available at an auction taking place this weekend.

It will be held in Stickford Community Centre on Saturday, September 22, at 2pm, with viewing from 1-2pm.

Anyone with any items they would like to donate to the event is asked to call Jean James on 01205 480201.

Collection can be arranged.

The event will help raise funds for Stickford Community Centre.

Refreshments will be available.

* Festival

St Helen’s Church will be holding its annual Harvest Festival service on Sunday, September 23, from 6pm.

Everyone is welcome to this service to give thanks for the harvest.

Anyone wishing to donate produce or gifts for auction at the Harvest Supper, is asked to take them to the church or give them to any member of the Parochial Church Council.

To have gifts collected, call 01205 480477.

* Supper

Stickford Harvest Supper will be held on Monday, September 24, at 7pm.

It will take place at Stickford Community Centre and will cost £6 for adults and £4 for primary school children - a family ticket for two adults and two primary school-aged children is available at a cost of £15.

Diners are asked to bring their own cutlery.

Attendees are welcome to bring a bottle of wine and glasses.

Following the supper of sausage, mash and peas, and home-made desserts, there will be an auction of the donated produce.

The auctioneer for the evening will be Jean James.

Everyone is welcome.

