Market trader in Ingoldmnells has 1,000 counterfeit items

A market trader in Ingoldmells has been fined £1,419.61 after pleading guilty to possessing over 1,000 items of counterfeit clothing and making them available for purchase.

Amanpreet Singh, of Skegness, was also given a three-year conditional discharge awas sentenced at Boston Magistrates Court on Monday.

The sentencing is the result of discoveries made on May 24 and May 28 at Eastgate Market, Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells.

Trading Standards officers were carrying out operational duties at stall 331 where the property was searched and a total of 1,403 items of counterfeit clothing was seized.

Amanpreet Singh was sentenced to a 36-month conditional discharge for seven offences related to counterfeit goods and fined £106 in relation to the possession of criminal property.

A test purchase was made on May 24 and the goods purchased from Mr Singh were then sent to trademark representatives who confirmed they were counterfeit.

“Selling fake goods is a serious crime and one we do everything in our power to stop,” said senior trading standards officer Kirsty Toyne.

“Many people think the trade of counterfeit goods is a victimless crime but that is not the case.

“Counterfeit goods can often pose a real risk to human safety and they always have a negative effect on genuine businesses.

“But what is not widely known is the money generated in the background from this illegal trade all too often goes towards funding serious organised crime.

“No honest person would ever hand over money to people who deal in drugs, guns, people trafficking or terrorism. But increasingly, this is exactly where money generated by these goods ends up.”

A second test purchase, made on the day of the raid at Ingoldmells saw the sale conducted by Singh’s partner Sarah Lewis, also of Skegness.

Lewis was sentenced at an earlier hearing when she received a 36-month conditional discharge, £250 costs, £20 victim surcharge, having pleaded guilty to an offence relating to the test purchase.

In addition to the sentences, the court ordered the forfeiture and disposal of 1,403 items of counterfeit goods.