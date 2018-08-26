Marching for children’s services at Pilgrim Hospital

A call to arms has been issued by campaigners battling changes to children’s and maternity services at Pilgrim Hospital.

They want hundreds - if not thousands - of people to join them on the streets of Boston next month for a peaceful march.

The public march, which will end in Central Park, is due to take place on Sunday, 23 September.

It has been organised by the SOS - Save Our Children’s Services Pilgrim Hospital group, many of whom have first hand experience of the importance of children’s services at the hospital.

They, and their children have been drumming up support across Boston for the campaign.

Rachel Bray, one of the organisers of the march, said: “We are still shocked by how many people have no idea we no longer have a children’s ward, and that it is now only an assessment unit.”

The campaigners are fighting to get full services restored after changes were introduced by United Lincolnshire Hospital’s Trust at the beginning of the month which meant any child needing more than 12 hours observation, and any expectant mum needing medical attention not yet at 37 weeks, will be moved to another hospital.

“Our own children all have their own stories, and are living proof that without the FULL services at Pilgrim hospital, they may not have been here today,” said Rachel.

“It would be fantastic to see hundreds, or even thousands, attend. These changes affect us all,” she said.

But, the trust stresses it is business as usual and the changes it has put in place will only affect a small number of patients.