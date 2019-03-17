Man who drove to help friend was banned

A Skegness man who drove his car to get some car parts to mend a friend’s car, has been banned for a further eight months after magistrates heard he was a disqualified driver at the time.

Richard Alan Burrows, 35, of Rutland Road, admitted driving whilst disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said Burrows was seen at 3pm on September 21 driving his Vauxhall car in Berry Way and he admitted he was a disqualified driver.

Because of his disqualification, any insurance he might have had was invalidated and the vehicle was seized.

He said Burrows had been banned from driving under the totting up procedure for six months in June last year.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said Burrows was out of work and was fixing a friend’s car to earn some extra money.

She said he needed a part and ‘stupidly’ risked going and getting the part he needed.

She said that at the time of the offence he was three months into the six month ban, which had ended last December.

Banning him for eight months, the magistrates also fined him a total of £240 and ordered him to pay £115 in costs and charges.