Man went searching for attacker armed with knife and scissors

Armed with a Stanley knife and a pair of scissors, a Skegness man went searching for a man who had

assaulted him earlier, a court has been told.

Daniel Reynolds, 35, of Vernon Road, who admitted being in possession of an offensive weapon, told Boston Magistrates Court that the weapons were used for fishing and that he had picked up the wrong coat when he went out.

Prosecuting, Ruth Snodin said police stopped and searched Reynolds in the early hours of January 26 after his partner telephoned to tell them he had gone out to find out who had assaulted him in a night club earlier in the evening.

She said they found him in Brunswick Drive and discovered the Stanley knife and scissors on him, but he told the officers he used the items for fishing and kept them in his fishing coat, which he had picked up by mistake when he had left the house.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said Reynolds did not know who had assaulted him as he had not seen his face, but he had decided to go back out and find out who it was.

She said he was colour blind and had picked up the wrong coat and was, in fact, on the way back home when he was stopped by police, as he had found the club closed when he got there.

“It was never his intention the knife would be used,” she told the magistrates.

Reynolds was given a 12 month community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days and was ordered to pay £170 in costs and charges.