Man swore at police officers in Spilsby

A Spilsby man told magistrates he had been ‘having a bad day’ when he was arrested for being drunk and swearing at and being rude to police officers.

Dean Brooker, 47, of Dennett Close, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Boston Road on September 12, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

The court heard that officers were at Sainsbury’s on a different matter at around 6.35pm when Brooker, who was in the car park, started shouting abuse at the officers.

He was warned to go away but wouldn’t and was arrested.

Brooker, who was not represented, told the magistrates he had had a ‘bad day’ as he had been to a funeral and then ‘had a few drinks’.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.