Man stuck on winch at Skegness climbing venue

Reports are coming in about a man stuck on a winch at a Skegness climbing venue.

These pictures of the man being assisted by staff at Altitude 44 were sent to the Standard by reader Simon Harris just a few minutes ago.

The man stuck on Altitude 44 in Skegness. Photo: Simon Harris

He said: "I'm at Skegness at the moment and there's a man stuck on the new climbing venue after a winch that was set lower him to the ground jammed.

"There's a rescue team with him now. He's been stuck for about 25 minutes so far and he's now managed to get hold of a platform after they managed to pull him closer and is now dangling from a platform as they try to pull him back up."

We will bring more on this as we get it.