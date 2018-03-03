Man’s nightmare seven-hour journey home to Skegness in blizzard

A Skegness man has spoken of how he was stranded in his car for six and a half hours while trying to get home from work.

Jon Molson, 62, said he left work at the Old Leake medical centre at 4pm on Wednesday only to be met by snow drifts causing hazardous driving conditions on the A52.

Mr Molson said: “The driving conditions were dreadful.

“I got stuck about three times - starting on the bends at Friskey, where it was white-out with the snow blowing over the fields.

“Then I was diverted through Wainfleet and managed to get back on the A52 but came to a stop at Croft Bank where a lorry had jackknifed.

“There were a couple of tractors going up and down and farmers helping people stuck in their cars on the verges to get out.

“The police were there advising people but it was 10.45pm before the Highways Authority got to us and a snow plough came.

“I was warm enough as I had plenty of fuel and kept the car running. But I hadn’t had anything to eat or drink. I have never been so scared in 40 years of driving.”