Man ‘released under investigation’ after shop assistant is ‘threatened with knife’ in Skegness robbery

A 23-year-old man has been ‘released under investigation’ by police after a shop assistant was threatened with a knife during a robbery at a Skegness shopping centre.

The incident was reported at the Hildreds Centre in Skegness on 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 17.

A Vodafone shop assistant attempted to apprehend the offender, chasing him to the Home Bargains exit point of the Hildred’s Centre in Lumley Road.

It was at this point he was threatened with a knife but was not injured.

The offender is believed to have stolen an Iphone X valued at around £1,000.

Anyone who can assist the enquiry is urged to call 101 with information for the attention of investigating officer DC Taff Lloyd.

