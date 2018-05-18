‘Man of people’ proud to ne new Skegness Mayor

Skegness’ new Mayor says he is a man of the people and looking forward to being at the heart of the community.

Tory Coun Sid Dennis says there will be no room for politics as he looks to fill the big shoes of Coun Danny Brookes, who handed over the chain of office at a Mayor Making ceremony during Thursday night’s Skegness Town council meeting.

Coun Danny Brookes hands over the chain of office to Coun Sid Dennis. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-180518-063134001

Coun Dennis said: “I am excited and proud to be taking on this role.

“If I do as good a job as Coun Brookes I will be happy - he has been an excellent Mayor.

“I want people to know there will be no politics agenda during my year - my opinions will be those of the council as a whole.

“I want to be there for everyone, for all the important events that are part of our community.”

Coun Dennis was elected on to Skegness Town Council seven years ago.

He carries on the family business Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd, which was establised in 1884 as landors with donkeys on the beach during the summer and scrap merchants during winter and now focuses on recycling, employing 70 people.

“There is no doubt about it it will not be easy juggling business with the job but I have the support of my wife, Marie, who will be Lady mayor - the family are very proud of my appointment.”

Coun Brookes said he enjoyed his year. He said: “It seemed like I was just getting into it and it was over.

“There have been so many highlights - including taking part in the Skegness Carnival and attending Remebrance Day which was very emotional. I couldn’t have done any of this without the support of my wife and staff and I would like to publicly thank them. I wish Coun Dennis every success with his year.”

Coun Dennis’ charities for the year are the Royal British legion, Renal care of Lincolnshire and the Grand Order of Water Rats. His first event will be at the opening ceremony of the East Coast Beach and watersports Festival in Skegness on Saturday.

Deputy Mayor is Coun Maggie Gray.