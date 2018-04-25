Man jailed for sex offences in Skegness

A man is facing three years and 10 months jail after pleading guilty to attempted rape and two sexual assaults in Skegness.

Shams Mahmoud, of no fixed address, was arrested on October 19 last year and was remanded in custody until pleading guilty at Lincoln Crown Court.

The charges relate to October last year, when Mahmoud committed three offences against women he had never met or seen before.

On October 3, Mahmoud sexually assaulted a woman on Drummond Road, Skegness, before fleeing after being challenged by members of the public.

On October 6, he committed another offence, attempting to rape a woman in a shopping centre in Skegness town centre. He fled after she fought him off with her shoe.

On October 19, Mahmoud sexually assaulted a third victim. On the same day he was recognised by members of the public who had challenged him on October 3, and officers were called.

Mahmoud was remanded in custody, and pleaded guilty to all three offences on Monday.

OIC Detective Constable Matthew Sharp said: “The offender in this case demonstrated no humanity to the three victims.

“On three separate occasions he thought that he could get away with committing disgusting sexual offences against three innocent strangers whom he had never met.

I want to thank the members of the public who contacted us, and I am hopeful that the victims in this case can feel that some justice has now been done.

“We will not tolerate offences such as this on innocent members of the public anywhere, and I hope as well that this case can demonstrate our work in making sure offenders who commit these crimes will face the justice system.”