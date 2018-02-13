Man in custody following aggravated burglary in Ingoldmells

A man is in custody folllowing an aggravated burglary at a property in Ingoldmells.

Jack Walter, 25, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday).

He was remanded into custody on charges of aggravated burglary and possession of cannabis – and now police are appealing for witnesses to help them with their investigation.

Police were called to an address in Mill View Close, Ingoldmells, on Sunday evening, at around 7pm.

They are appealing for witnesses to the burglary or anyone who has any information that will help them.

It is believed a large silver people carrier type vehicle would have been seen leaving Mill View Close around 7pm with two people in it - one of them Jack Walker.

The second man is described as white, 5ft 10ins, of slim build and may have been wearing a paisley swirly neckerchief and/or a hat.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or can help with the investigation is asked to call the Investigating Officer DC Gary Mathews on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online at crimestoppers-uk.org