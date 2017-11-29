Man in custody after attack on teenager in Wainfleet St Mary

A mother has made an emotional plea for witnesses after her teenage son was injured in an attack in Wainfleet St Mary.

Natalie Kaye took to social media after the attack on the Queens Estate to urge anyone who might be able to help the police with their investigation to come forward.

Police say they have arrested a man on suspicion of assault, who remains in custody while the investigation continues.

Ms Kaye posted on the Skegness, Skegness, Skegness Facebook page: “It’s been a long night. Heartbroken isn’t the word.

“Last night at around 19.09pm on Queens Estate my son Billy was hit over the head with some sort of weapon / bar causing bone damage, a fracture to his skull and a bleed to his brain.

“I’m asking anyone who may have witnessed it to please call police.”

Police have confirmed they were called to Queens Estate in Wainfleet St Mary shortly before 7pm last night.

A spokesman said: “An 18 year-old local male is being treated in hospital for a head injury.

“A 49-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody at this time.”

Anyone who can help the police with their investigation should call the police on 101, quoting incident 389 of 28 November.