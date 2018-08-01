Man hit on back of head in attempted robbery in Skegness

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery in Skegness in which a man was hit on the back of the head.

The attack happened on Algitha Road between 2.50pm and 3pm yesterday afternoon.

The victim was walking to work in the direction of the junction of Rutland Road when he was hit on the back of the head, He received minor injuries to his head and had to attend hospital.

The attacker was described as a man dressed in black, wearing a tracksuit and a motorbike helmet. He made demands for money and the victim’s phone, but the victim managed to flee before anything was taken.

Anyone who saw anything is asked to email police on force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting incident number 299 of 31 July for the attention of DC Dave Dixon, in the subject box.

Alternatively call the non-emergency number 101, quoting the incident number; or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.