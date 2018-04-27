Man from Wainfleet who assaulted police officer to have alcohol content monitored

A Wainfleet man, who smashed a window at a local pub from which he had been previously barred, after being asked to leave and then assaulting a police officer, is to have his alcohol intake monitored for the next three months.

Ricky Craig Wallace, 32, of Barkham Street, admitted causing the damage and to assaulting the officer

with intent to resist arrest, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare told the court that Wallace had been barred from the Woolpack Hotel in High

Street, Wainfleet because of an incident on March 23, but at 11pm on March 27, he went to the pub ‘in

drink’ and demanded to be served.

Mr Clare said he was asked to leave and an altercation took place, but he did leave, saying: “I’m going to

smash the place up.”

He said Wallace then punched a small window, breaking it.

Police attended and at around 1am, Wallace returned and a police officer asked him to stay while he

investigated what had happened, but he refused and so the officer tried to put handcuffs on him to arrest

him, but Wallace took hold of the officer’s thumb, pushing him back against the police vehicle, damaging

it.

Mr Clare said Wallace also struck out in an attempt to strike him and another officer had to hold his legs

and he was pinned on the ground until other officers arrived to put him in a vehicle.

In interview, Wallace said he knew he was barred from the pub but he was frustrated and so had punched

the window.

He said he ‘just wanted to go home’ and ‘had no intention of hurting the officer.’

In mitigation, Tony Davies said it had been a ‘relatively trivial matter at first’ which had been exacerbated

by the assault on the officer.

He said Wallace didn’t go out very often but when he did he drank to excess.

The magistrates imposed a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work for the community

and ordered that Wallace wear an alcohol abstinence monitoring tag for three months.

He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation for the broken window and £170 in costs and charges.