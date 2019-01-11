Man from Wainfleet raised metal bar at police officer

A Wainfleet man with mental health problems who came at a police officer with a raised 18 inch metal bar, has told a court he didn’t understand why the officer was afraid as he did not intend to hit him.

Darren Arnold Alfred Smith, 22, of Queens Estate, admitted assaulting PC Genery after officers were called to an address in Skegness where people were said to be damaging a caravan belonging to Smith.

The officers were told he had gone elsewhere so they went to see him and then took him in their car back to the caravan.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said Smith got out of the car and went to a caravan and then walked towards the officers with a heavy metal bar in his hand and in a ‘very angry’ state.

Mr Clare said PC Genery told Smith to stop but he raised the metal bar above his head so the officer punched him to prevent him striking him and then took hold of him and forced him to the ground.

He said Smith said later that he had intended to go past the officer towards someone behind him.

Mitigating, Beris Brickles said Smith had mental health problems, learning difficulties and anger management issues and had not worked since leaving school at 16.

He said that prior to the police arriving, Smith had received threatening text messages from members of his family and he thought they were going to burn his caravan.

Mr Brickles said when he returned to his caravan he had to pass a number of people baying at him and had lost control and picked up whatever he could find, which was a metal bar he used for removing tyres.

He said Smith had no intention of striking the police officer as he had no grievance with them and the magistrates also heard that Smith did ‘not understand why the police were afraid as he intended to trash a caravan.’

He was given a community order and ordered to observe 20 rehabilitation days and to pay an £85 victim surcharge.