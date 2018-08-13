Man from Wainfleet jailed after pointing air rifle at his mum

A drunk who pointed an air gun at his mother leaving her fearing for her life has been jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

James Walsh, who had been drinking at the family home with a friend, spoke to his mother Tina and moments later returned with the gun.

Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said: “His mother went into the room and then the defendant came downstairs.

“He had a gun in his hand. It was a pellet gun used for shooting birds.

“He was holding it as if he was ready to use it.

“He pointed it at his friend. He then lifted the gun and pointed it at his mother. He was shouting. He told her to get out. He then repeated it.

“It frightened her. She thought he was going to shoot. He clicked the gun as if he was ready to fire. She was scared that she could be shot.”

Walsh’s mother then left the property.

Mr Jones added “Police arrived. They seized the air rifle that was in the hallway and also a BB pistol that was on the shelf in Mr Walsh’s bedroom.”

When Walsh was later interviewed by officers he said he had not intended to harm any of his family and said the gun was not loaded. He apologised for what happened.

Walsh, 30, of New Road, Wainfleet St Mary, admitted possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence as a result of the incident on 19 June this year. He was jailed for 10 months.

John McNally, in mitigation, said the weapon was not loaded and was an air rifle which was legitimately owned.

He said that Walsh began drinking heavily following the death of his father.

Mr McNally said “He realises he simply has to stop drinking. He has shown real and tangible remorse.”

He urged that Walsh should receive a suspended term of imprisonment saying that he had been held in custody awaiting his sentence and is now sober again.”