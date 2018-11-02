Man from Skegness stole to fund drug habit

A Skegness man stole from two supermarkets to fund his drug habit, a court has been told.

Paul Hazzard, 39, of North Parade admitted stealing meat from the Co-op in Chapel St Leonards on August 12 and alcohol from Asda in Skegness on July 26, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

On both occasions it was said he was accompanied by another man, who was not named.

The court was told he was currently on a community order and a conditional discharge that post dated these two offences and it was said he was engaging with a drug advisory body.

He was given a new two year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £135 in compensation to the stores concerned.