Man from Skegness stole coats because ‘he was cold’

A Skegness an stole two coats from a town centre store ‘because he was cold’, a court has heard.

Luis Albuquerque, 46, of South Parade, admitted stealing the coats worth £60 from Peacock’s in Lumley Avenue on November 23, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said Albuquerque was seen on the store’s cctv system to take the coats and he was identified by police who arrested him.

He told officers he had been ‘cold’ and and had since thrown the coats away.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £60 compensation to the store.