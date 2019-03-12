Man from Skegness obstructed police in fast food payment row

A 34-year-old Skegness man has been convicted and sentenced for offences including punching a police vehicle and obstructing police officers.

Lee Croft, 34, of Brian Avenue, was convicted and ordered to pay costs of £650 and given a two-year conditional discharge for offences of being drunk and disorderly, four counts of obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty, and attempt criminal damage of a police vehicle.

The incident took place in the early hours of November 5 last year, when officers were called to a report of violence on Brian Avenue, with the report claiming that a delivery driver was banging on a property door. On arrival, it actually emerged that Croft had refused to pay for his fast food to a delivery driver. Croft had made the original 999 call.

It was then Croft began being aggressive to officers, He was arrested and charged and found guilty by Boston Magistrates last week.