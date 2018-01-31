Man from Skegness faces trial for causing ‘unnecessary suffering’ to a child

A Skegness man has been sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court on charges relating to causing ‘unnecessary suffering’ to a child.

The man faces charges of assaulting, ill treating, neglecting, abandoning or exposing a child under 16 likely to cause him unnecessary suffering or injury to health’, between February and April 2017.

He also faces allegations that he engaged in controlling and coercive behaviour towards his partner between June 2016 and April 2017.

The 25-year-old, of Castleton Boulevard and who cannot be named for legal reasons, indicated he was going to plead ‘not guilty’ and was sent for trial for a first hearing on February 28.