Man from Skegness faces sex charges involving teenage girl

A 56-year-old Skegness man has appeared in court at Boston on allegations of inciting a young teenage girl into sexual activities.

Howard Lee Durham of George Avenue, entered no pleas to four charges: that he attempted to arrange to meet a girl aged 13-15 on numerous occasions between September 26 and October 6, to engage in sexual activity; that he intentionally incited the girl to engage in sexual activity between September 27 and

October 6; that between the same dates, he attempted to cause her to look at an image of a person engaging in sexual activity; and also between those dates, he attempted to incite her to engage in penetrative sex.

Durham was sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court with a first appearance on May 23.