A 30-year-old man has appeared in court on allegations of making threats to kill and assaulting his former partner.

Daniel Cooper of Drummond Road, Skegness, at first admitted the offence of assault but later changed his plea saying he had only done so in order to get the matter over with.

Magistrates in Boston adjourned the hearing until October 31 for legal submissions in writing regarding abandoning the original plea and taking new pleas.