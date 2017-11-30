Man from Skegness claimed benefit after starting work

A Skegness man, who continued to claim housing benefit after he had started work, has been conditionally discharged by magistrates after they heard he was repaying the money.

Nicholas Paul Paley, 57, of Ramsey Close, admitted dishonestly receiving £3,068 of housing benefit between February and September 2015 when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Nick Todd said Paley’s personal life was ‘in difficulties’ but he had continued to receive the benefit, which he had originally quite legitimately claimed, when he took a job.

When he was interviewed, at his own request, he said it had been ‘easier’ to keep claiming.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said it had been a legitimate claim in 2012 but two years later he became a single parent and continued with the benefit.

However, in 2015, he had been offered work on a commission basis and ‘did not know what to do as he had been left with a lot of debts after his wife had left and also struggled with paperwork’, as he was not a good reader or writer.

She said Paley was already repaying the amount overpaid.

The magistrates imposed an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered Paley to pay £65 towards court costs.