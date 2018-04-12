Man from Skegness assaulted wife after losing £700 in betting shop

A Skegness man demanded his former partner compensate him for his losing £700 in a betting shop which he claimed he had only done because ‘she had stressed him’ and then assaulted her as she tried to telephone for help.

Luke Firth, 26 of Lawn Avenue, admitted assaulting Shannie Suffield by beating when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said the two had been in a relationship and had two children together, but had split up although he still had contact with the children.

She said that on March 9, the couple had an argument on the phone and Ms Suffield subsequently went to her grandmother’s caravan at Chapel St Leonards to get it ready for a visit by her.

She said Firth arrived at the caravan, blaming her for ‘stressing him out’ so much that he had gone to a betting shop and lost £700 and demanding that she pay him the money he had lost.

Ms Stace said Ms Suffield tried to telephone for help but Firth grabbed her phone and punched her in the face.

She said Ms Suffield then told Firth she would get him the money and was able to drive to her home with Firth following her, but she was able to telephone the police and they were able to arrest Firth.

She said Firth admitted there had been an argument but alleged she had punched herself in the face.

Anita Toale, mitigating, said Firth now ‘bitterly regretted not telling the truth to the police’ but he had not intended to assault her and it had happened during the struggle to get her phone off her.

The magistrates imposed a six month conditional discharge and issued a restraining order to prevent contact with Ms Suffield, except through a solicitor or agreed third party to arrange child contact.

He was also ordered to pay £105 in costs and charges.