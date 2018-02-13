Man from Chapel St Leonards faces trial on 10 historic child sex abuse charges

A man from Chapel St Leonards is facing trial charged with 10 historic child sex abuse charges, including two of rape.

Kenneth Brian Bottoms is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

Bottoms is charged as follows:

Between April 9 1984 and September 28 1993 at Chapel St Leonards he indecently assaulted a boy under 14;

Between April 9, 1984, and September 28 1993 at Chapel St Leonards he committed an act of gross indecency with or towards a boy under the age of 14;

Between April 9 1984 and September 28 1993 at Chapel St Leonards he indecently assaulted a boy under 14;

Between April 29 1984 and September 28 1993 he committed an act of gross indecency with a boy under the age of 14;

Between April 29 1984 and September 28 1993 at Skegness he committed an act of gross indecency with a boy under the age of 14;

Between August 25 1996 and August 25 1998 at Scarborough he raped a girl under 16 years;

Between August 25, 1993 and Audust 24 1997 at Chapel St Leonards he raped a girl under 16 years;

Between August 25 1993 and August 24 1997 at Chapel St Leonards he indecently assaulted a girl under the age of 14 years:

Between August 25 1993 and August 24 1997 at Chapel St Leonards he indecently assaulted a girl under the age of 14 years;

Between August 25 1993 and August 24 1997 at Chapel St Leonards he committed an act of gross indecency with a girl under the age of 14 .