A 58-year-old man has appeared before a court in Boston on allegations of historic sexual abuse, stretching back to almost 40 years ago.

Paul Askey of Clarence House, South Road, Chapel St Leonards, entered no pleas to four allegations of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 in Skegness between March 1981 and March 1987.

Boston Magistrates Court sent Askey on conditional bail to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court with a preliminary hearing on October 17.