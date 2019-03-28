Man from Chapel St Leonards assaulted police officer at serious incident

The behaviour of a Chapel St Leonards man ‘hindered police investigations’ into a serious incident, a court has been told.

Charlie George Patrick, 23, now of no fixed address but who was living in Buckingham Drive at the time, admitted assaulting a police officer when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said police and paramedics went to the scene of a serious incident in Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards in the early hours of November 1.

He said that a police officer was asked by colleagues to remove Patrick, who was drunk and irrational and emotional, as he was interfering with the emergency services dealing with the incident.

He said the officer took him away, gave him water to drink and calmed him down, but he suddenly got up and ran back to the scene of the incident and into the back of one of the ambulances.

As the officer tried to walk him away, he tried to punch him and then kicked him in the groin, said Mr Clare.

Patrick was arrested but continued to shout and swear and be abusive at the police station, he said.

“His behaviour hindered police investigations into a serious incident,” he said.

The court heard that Patrick had previous convictions for violence and witness intimidation and was on a community order.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said Patrick had anger issues and was homeless, but had no memory of the incident.

Patrick was ordered to undergo 20 days of rehabilitation, in addition to the days on his existing order, and to pay £100 compensation to the police officer.