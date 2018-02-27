Man ‘found with knife’ in Spilsby faces charge he was stalking former partner

A Skegness man alleged to have been found with a large kitchen knife waiting outside the place of work of his former partner has been sent for trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

Daniel Ryves, 21, of Lumley Avenue, entered no pleas to charges that he was stalking Adele McFeely between November 1 and December 30 last year; that he was in possession of a bladed article, a large kitchen knife, on December 29; that he possessed a bladed article, a lock knife, in Lumley Road between November 11 and December 11 and that he assaulted Tyler Baxter by beating. Ryves was sent to Lincoln Crown Court on conditional bail for a first appearance on March 21.