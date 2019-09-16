Man dragged from sea in rescue in Ingoldmells

A man was dragged from the sea in an rescue incident off the coast at Ingoldmells.

Humber Coastguard paged Mablethorpe Coastguards and H.M Coastguard Skegness to the male, who had entered the water near Bibby's Bear Bar in Ingoldmells.

RNLI Skegness were also tasked , however on arrival the man had already been dragged from the water by members of the public and Lincolnshire Police

The man was given oxygen by the RNLI crew and wrapped in blankets to stay warm until the ambulance arrived.

He was then transferred into the care of the ambulance.

Eleven crews were in attendance. The team stood down at 01.46 hours.

Anyone seeing a coastal emergency should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguards