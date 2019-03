A man has been charged with ‘outraging public decency’ following an incident at an Ingoldmells arcade.

Nicholas Read, 48, of Wade Close, Cheadle, Stoke-on-Trent, will appear at Lincoln Magistrates on March 29.

Read has been charged with committing an act of outraging public decency on March 2.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police says: “This relates to an incident at an amusement arcade in Ingoldmells on 2 March, where we received a report of a man exposing himself.”