Man charged after stabbing at pub in Skegness

A man has been charged following a stabbing at a pub in Skegness.

Police were called to The Victoria public house on Wainfleet Road at 8.15pm on Sunday night in response to a report of an affray.

The 29 year-old victim was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening stab injury.

Fredrick Ward, 39, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, has been charged with wounding with intent, and assault by beating. He was remanded in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates today (Tuesday).