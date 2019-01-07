Man charged after high street is sprawled with graffiti in Alford

A man has been charged and is due to appear in court after the high street in Alford was sprawled with graffiti.

Residents were shocked to wake up on Saturday and find the town had been covered in a number of graffiti tags, using the word ‘CHINK’.

In a police alert they said: “After a prompt investigation by the team we established this was in no way racist but was in fact the person responsible’s nickname.

“The person has been identified as a adult male who at approx 4pm on Saturday afternoon was arrested on suspicion of the damage that has been caused.

“He has now been charged and will appear at court.”

The incident brought many members of the community together to clean up the mess and police have thanked them for their help.