A woman who emergency service found with serious injuries in an Ingoldmells caravan has sadly died.

The call was made to the Summerlands Caravan Park, about 10pm last night.

Lincolnshire Police say the woman was being treated at the scene by the ambulance crew but, sadly, died a short time later.

A man was later arrested and is in custody at Skegness police station pending further enquiries.

Further details will be released later this morning.