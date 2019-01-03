Make a difference and be a councillor in Skegness

Residents wanting to make a difference are being invited to stand for Skegness Town Council.

The local elections take place on Thursday, May 2, which could see a change in the councillors who make decisions about the town.

Skegness Town Council is calling on residents, passionate about their community, to attend a drop-in event to find out more before next week’s meeting on Wednesday, January 16.

WHAT DO COUNCILLORS DO?

Councillors are the champions of their community and give residents a voice on the decisions the council makes.

Becoming a councillor will allow you to make a real difference in your community by engaging with residents, local groups and businesses to find out their needs; making decisions on which services and projects the council should take forward; and getting involved locally to ensure the services are meeting your community’s needs.

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE?

The National Association of Local Councils (NALC) Local Councillor Census Survey found that councillors put aside, on average, three hours a week for council work. This often includes attending meetings, engaging with residents and speaking on behalf of the council to other bodies.

CAN I STAND?

There are only a few rules to stand for election. You must be:

• A British citizen, or a citizen of the Commonwealth, or the European Union

• 18 years of age or older

• Live in an area that is served by a local council

HOW CAN I GET INVOLVED?

Attend one of the drop in “Become a Councillor Events”. They are being held on Wednesday, January 16, and Wednesday, March 6, at the Town Hall, Skegness.

For more information contact Skegness Town Council at The Town Hall, North Parade, on 01754 766113 or visit www.nalc.gov.uk/elections or www.electoralcommission.org.uk