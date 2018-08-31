Major plan to revamp fairground at Butlins in Ingoldmells

A major revamp of its playground rides has been announced as part of the latest investment by Butlins in Skegness.

Two new rides and a grandstand could also be introduced if plans are given the go-head by East Lindsey District Council.

Chris Baron, Resort Director at Butlins in Skegness, is seeking permission for an extension to an existing building to provide an arcade with associated facilities on the site of part of the existing building which is to be demolished, erection of a building to be used as a Hall of Mirrors, erection of a building to be used as a fairground workshop, relocation of existing fairground rides mounted on new bases, provision of additional fairground rides, erection of a pergola and a gazebo, and provision of lighting columns.

According to the planning statement, the new rides would be a chair-o-plane and an 11.95 meter high helter skelter.

Arches are to be positioned at two pedestrian entrances and position of some rides is to be being mature landscaping.

Rides being revamped include the waltzer, dodgems, the carousel and train rides.

Butlins hopes to announce more details about the plans subject to planning approval in about four weeks’ time.