Mablethorpe woman avoids prison after driving while FIVE TIMES over the limit

A Mablethorpe woman has been avoided an immediate prison sentence after being found guilty of driving while five times over the drink-drive limit.

Julie Anne Clifford, 51, of George Street, was found guilty of driving her Vauxhall Corsa in George Street on March 17 this year while she was over the legal limit.

She was found to have 400 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood - five times over the legal limit of 80 milligrammes.

Clifford pleaded not guilty to the charge, but was found guilty following a trial at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on October 19.

When she appeared for sentencing at the same court on November 29, Clifford was handed a 26 week prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

She was also disqualified from driving for 36 months, and ordered to pay £775 in court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.