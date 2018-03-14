‘Lucky’ day for dogs used for hare coursing in Spilsby who land new homes

Lincolnshire Police have now successfully rehomed two dogs who were seized from an incident of hare coursing near Spilsby last month.

‘Lucky’ and ‘Spencer’, both lurchers, are the first two of seven dogs who are set to get the loving homes they deserve.

Chief Inspector Jim Tyner said: “We are delighted that the dogs are going to be looked after and this is a real breakthrough for us. We’ve confiscated dogs temporarily for a long time but we are now making every effort to get the dogs taken away from hare coursers permanently.

“My officers have all witnessed a dog being left behind by coursers after it has been badly injured in this cruel activity or because it can no longer compete and make them money.

“We will continue to make every effort to tackle this and get the dogs into the caring homes they deserve.”

In February 2018, there were 113 incidents of hare coursing in Lincolnshire – a 57 per cent reduction on hare coursing reported in February 2017. This is 154 less victims of hare coursing in one month.