Love in air at craft workshop at shopping centre in skegness

More than 200 children took part in a Valentine’s Day craft workshop at Skegness’ Hildreds Shopping Centre last week.

The free event offered children the chance to make not just Valentine’s cards, but also seaside postcards on the theme of ‘things that make me happy’ and crowns.

Crown-making also formed part of the fun at the craft workshop.

It was staged by Steve and Wendy Gould and formed part of the Hildreds Kids Club, which allows children to take part in fun, free events at centre throughout the year.

Hildreds centre manager Steve Andrews credited Steve and Wendy with putting on a ‘fantastic’ event, adding: “We all had a fantastic time and the children taking part really enjoyed being creative.”

For more on the Hildreds Kids Club, visit www.hildredsshoppingcentre.co.uk/the-kids-club/