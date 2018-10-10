Lords select committee to explore Skegness’ heritage

Six members of the House of Lords Select Committee are visiting Skegness today (Wednesday) to explore the resort’s historic assets.

This visit is part of the committee’s Regenerating Seaside Towns inquiry, which looks into the complex challenges faced by seaside towns.

The itinerary will include discussions with people who live, work and study in Skegness, as well as visits to the Skegness foreshore and pier and the North Sea Observatory.

The Committee will also visit Butlins and discuss business, skills and socio-economic issues with local service providers.

Lord Bassam of Brighton, chairman of the committee, said: “Skegness, with its historic foreshore and the first ever Butlins resort, has a rich heritage as a seaside destination.

“We are keen to learn more about the steps being taken to protect and promote historic assets, alongside the development of a modern visitor economy. The visit will provide valuable insights which will play an important part in our inquiry.”