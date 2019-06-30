Living the cream in Wimbledon fortnight - with juicy Pick Your Own strawberries

Thousands of people are set to tune into the Wimbledon Championships to watch their favourite tennis stars pound the courts - and after weeks of rain tuck into a bowl of a fruit that is just ripening to sweet perfection.

Roughly 27,000 kilos of strawberries are eaten during the two-week tournament, together with 7,000 litres of cream

David Prigeon is delighted to see his strawberry fields ripening after the rain.

The winning combination of the humble strawberries and cream.was served at the first ever Wimbledon tournament in 1877, when just 200 spectators came to see the Championships.

Now you don't have to be there to enjoy the treat - as Pick Your Own sites are opening all over the county.

Visitors to Willows Farm Fruit Shop near Chapel St Leonards are always thrilled to see the Giant Strawberry sign appear along the coast road.

Popular because of its grassed fields and tabletop beds to make picking easier, the plants are now full of huge, juicy strawberries ready to be picked.

It's a family business and helping out is David's son, James, along with Vytaute Stankatyte. who is starting her second season working at the farm shop.

David Prigeon has run the 10-acre fruit farm which is part of the family business for 25 years and in the peak season employs 20 staff, many from Europe.

"This is a really busy time of year for us," he said. "We've been waiting for the sun but now its here the crops will really come on.

"We have tunnels too so and plant varieties so they ripen later so we can keep supplies going to August.

"It's great seeing the families come - the children can have a good run round and they can even bring the dog so long as people keep them on a lead and pick up after them.

Anthony Pickering from Yorkshire stays at Huttoft in a motorhome and says he visits the Farm Shop 'no end' to pick strawberries.

"It's something different for them to do and then they can tuck into some delicious fruit when they get home."

As well as strawberries there are raspberries coming into season, followed by gooseberries and plumbs

Customers Dianne and Mick Clarke travelled all the way from Boston to pick four large baskets of strawberries.

"I'm going to be making jam," said Dianne. "These are the best strawberries for jam and I do it for friends and family. We'll be back for raspberries."

