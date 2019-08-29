LIVES receives £23,000 grant for lifesaving equipment

East Lindsey-based charity LIVES is delighted to have received a grant from the BNA Charitable Incorporated Organisation to support volunteer medic responders in Lincolnshire.

The grant of £23,000 was awarded to LIVES earlier this month, and will fund advanced monitoring equipment to support the advanced care delivered by LIVES medic responders who attend the most seriously ill and injured patients in the community.

Carl Keeble, Head of Operations at LIVES, said: “LIVES would like to thank the BNA for this extremely important funding, which will allow us to provide two of our advanced skills medics with the equipment to extend the range of clinical interventions we can provide to critically unwell and injured patients across Lincolnshire.”

Paul Simpson, a BNA Trustee, said: “LIVES provides a service in Lincolnshire that is so important for the community. The volunteer medics and responders are often first on the scene for a wide range of medical emergencies including heart attacks, strokes and road traffic collisions. Myself and the other trustees of BNA Charitable Incorporated Organisation want to support LIVES by providing the funding required for new equipment that really can make a difference and save lives.”

The LIVES headquarters is in Horncastle, and the charity currently has over 60 volunteer medics, ranging from trained nurses, paramedics and doctors who work alongside and support the charity’s 700 Community First Responders in Lincolnshire.