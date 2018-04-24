Litter picks grow pride in Spilsby

Residents of Spilsby are taking more pride in the town since a litter pick last year, according to organisers.

Eight members Spilsby and Hundleby Walkers are Welcome committee recently did a litter pick on the public footpath running behind Spilsby Primary Academy

Secretary Gill Clark said: “Last year we did the same footpath and collected 14 refuse bags of litter - this year we collected seven.

“We feel this has been beneficial to the environment. We have previously been in contact with the school about our litter collection and pupils on the school council have expressed their appreciation and stated that they will do their best to keep the streets clean and tidy.”