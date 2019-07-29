Litter pickers relieved 'bomb' found in Skegness was toy

Litter pickets were relieved when it was confirmed what they believed was a toy bomb was safe.

Mablethorpe Coastguards were paged by Humber Coastguard on Saturday to assist H.M Coastguard Skegness following reports of an 'ordnance' on the beach north of Gibraltar Point.

Coastguards confirmed the ordnance was safe.

On arrival to scene, they were met by two members of the public who had been litter picking and had found what they believed to be a toy bomb.

One of them told the Standard: "It was the wire that was inside it that made everyone think twice and make sure. I think if it wasn't for that we would have just picked it up."

The members of the public received first aid and were assisted from the beach back to their vehicle.

In coordination with MOD, the device was deemed inert and safe.

The ordnance and some of the litter collected from the beach.

Six crew were in attendance, three from Skegness.

The litter pick had been successful, though, with three bags collected, including rope, fishing line, tampon applicator, netting from beach toys, bottles, straws, bags, food wrappers, ready meal containers and underwear.

Yesterday Mablethorpe Coastguards were paged by Humber Coastguard to assist H.M coastguard Skegness with a report of an inflatable being blown out to sea at Chapel Village.

On arrival the inflatable was blown ashore and it was confirmed that no persons were aboard.

Whilst on scene they were approached by a member of the public who required assistance in locating her 11-year-old son.

A walking party including eight crew - four from Skegness - was sent from Chapel Village north towards Chapel Point whilst two vehicles were deployed one North and the other South.

Lincolnshire Police were contacted and supported the family whilst we were out searching.

A thorough search was conducted and after receiving some valuable information you young lad was found safe and well and handed over to the police and his family.

If you see a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguards.