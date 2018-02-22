Litter bugs keep twins from Skegness busy clearing up during holidays

A single mum has been praised for the way she has kept her twin daughters occupied during the half-term holiday by getting them out in the fresh air and excited about caring for the environment in which they live.

Karen Wyer of Clarke Way admits she doesn’t have the money to take six-year-olds Maisie and Rebecca away and so got them involved in clearing rubbish from a new estate nearby, The Meadows.

The Standard met up with her on Thursday and she said: “It’s not easy being a single mum - I have a 14-month old baby, too, so I can’t afford expensive trips. But we recently moved to the area and noticed how much rubbish there is, so we started tidying it up to make it nice.

“Maisie and Rebecca are loving it - we’ve been out every day.

”We’ve collected eight to 10 bags just on The Meadows.”

Karen said she informed East Lindsey District Council what she was doing and they provided her with litter pickers and bags and collect the rubbish from her front garden. She said: “The council have been great. It’s a big task, but they do a great job.”

The family’s efforts have not gone unnoticed in the community. Dennis Eastwood, who lives on The Meadows, was so impressed he said he got in touch with the Standard so everyone knew what a good job they were doing.

He said: “I just think they are amazing and it would be nice if something could be done for them.

“What a brilliant way to spend half-term, going out with your mother and clearing up this rubbish.”

Portfolio Holder for Operational Services at East Lindsey District Council, Coun Sandra Harrison said: “I’d like to thank Karen and her children for their efforts in helping to keep their community clean.

“We have a number of residents and groups who we help to do their part in cleaning up litter.

“They’re a fantastic help in efforts to keep the district clean and tidy and they complement the work done by our Neighbourhoods/ Street Scene team who routinely tackle litter issues and fly tipping.”

The Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes also agreed they were doing a great job.

He said: “This is fantastic - a perfect example of old-fashioned community spirit which is sadly lacking these days.”