Lincolnshire’s proud remembrance parades are kept marching with free training for organisers

Remembrance parades will continue in Sleaford and Skegness thanks to assistance and training from county highways and police.

Lincolnshire’s Remembrance Sunday parades have been a key date in the county calendar for decades. This year, Lincolnshire County Council has again been working with Lincolnshire Police to help organisers manage their parades safely. As organisers sometimes struggle with the expense of providing the necessary road signs, the council has again loaned organisers some stock free of charge. Around 55 parades have been supported over the past two years, including those in Sleaford and Skegness. Karen Cassar, assistant director highways, said: “These parades are an important local tradition and we’re delighted to be able to support them. “Working with Lincolnshire Police, we’ve provided training to many parade organisers, offering advice on how to stage a successful, legal and safe event. “In addition, we know that having to provide signage and barriers can sometimes prove a sticking point, so we have a supply for organisers to borrow free of charge. “Working together like this, we can ensure that people can continue to enjoy these great community events for years to come.”