Lincolnshire weather warning for 'Heavy Snow' over Easter weekend issued by Met Office

A yellow weather warning for 'heavy snow' has been issued by the Met Office today covering much of the East Midlands, including Lincolnshire.

The weather warning was issued this morning, Thursday March 29, and will be in force on Easter Monday, April 2, between 00.15 and 23.45.

The Met Office warning says: "Possibility of heavy snow over parts of England, Wales and southern Scotland. Travel may be affected.

"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

"There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected."