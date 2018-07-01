Lincolnshire teens join life-changing NCS programme

More than 1,900 Lincolnshire teens have embarked on the first wave of a ‘life changing’ youth programme.

The National Citizen Service (NCS) is a unique four-week programme which sees 16 to 17-year-olds spend time away from home, learn new life skills and volunteer for at least 30 hours as part of a community project.

Rachel, 17, took part in the NCS programme last year.

She said: “NCS was a life-changing experience for me because it took me out of my comfort zone and gave me the opportunity to create a positive change in my community; overall making me more confident in my ability to positively influence the world around me.”

Costing no more than £50 for the entire experience, including food, accommodation and activities, NCS is focused around fun, discovery, confidence-building and self-belief.

Catherine, Rachel’s mum, said: “As the parent of two children who have taken part in the NCS programme I feel it gave them the opportunity to take part in and experience a range of activities.

“During these they were supported and encouraged to interact and engage with others in a positive way both within the group and with the wider community.

“Not being parentally led gave them the freedom to think about and develop their skills independently which I feel led them to become more confident and to grow as individuals.”

Phil Everett, from The EBP - the regional NCS provider, added: “We’re thrilled to kick off the 2018 summer programme.

“NCS is a fantastic way to spend the summer, especially after all the hard work of GCSEs, as not only do you experience exciting activities and learn new skills but you also make lasting friendships along the way.

“Many parents tell us NCS is the best £50 they’ve ever spent.

“The skills their teen learns from spending some time away from home meeting new people, experiencing new challenges and, most importantly, building confidence and skills like teamwork, communication and leadership will last them a lifetime.

“Places are still available for our July start dates but they’re filling up fast so I urge anyone interested in having the summer of a lifetime to sign up straight away.”

For further information about the programme, bursaries and support available click here or call 01522 574101.