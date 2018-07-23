Lincolnshire residents warned to ‘stay out of sun’ as Met Office issues heatwave alert

An amber heatwave warning has been issued for Lincolnshire and the surrounding area by the Met Office.

The level three heatwave action alert, which is the second highest that can be issued behind a national emergency, will remain in place until Friday (July 27) morning.

Peter Cripps Met Office is warning that there is a 90 per cent probability of heatwave conditions across Lincolnshire over the coming days.

The following advice has been issued for residents:

‘Stay out of the sun. Keep your home as cool as possible – shading windows and shutting them during the day may help. ‘Open them when it is cooler at night.

Keep drinking fluids. ‘If there's anybody you know, for example an older person living on their own, who might be at special risk, make sure they know what to do.’

Although there is no official definition of a 'heatwave' in the UK, the term can be used to describe an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year.

A level three amber heatwave action warning is issued by the Met Office when the threshold temperatures for one of more regions have been reached for one day and the following night, and the forecast for the next day has a greater than 90 per cent confidence level that the day threshold temperature will be met.

Threshold temperatures vary from region to region it is on average around 30 degrees.

The Met Office is forecasting that the warm weather will continue in Lincolnshire and the surrounding areas with temperatures staying at between 28-30c over the coming days, with no respite from the heatwave in sight.

A level four national emergency heatwave alert is issued by the Met Office when a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system. At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups.