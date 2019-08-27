Lincolnshire residents urged to support Organ Donation Week

NHS Lincolnshire East CCG has pledged to help save lives by supporting Organ Donation Week, which takes place from September 2-8.

The national NHS campaign is asking people to talk to their families about organ donation, to increase the number of people whose lives can be saved or transformed by an organ transplant.

Nationally, three people die every day in need of an organ, and there are around 80 people in Lincolnshire on the transplant waiting list.

Families will always be approached about donation if a loved one can donate their organs, and knowing what their loved one wanted helps families support their decision at a difficult time.

More and more families in Lincolnshire are saying yes to organ donation – over 380,000 people in the county are already on the NHS Organ Donor Register - but there is still an urgent shortage of donors. Lincolnshire East CCG is asking people to tell their families they want to donate to help make sure more lives are saved.

More people in Lincolnshire need to talk about organ donation to increase the number of lifesaving transplants, but just one third of adults in England have told their partner or their family they want to donate, despite eight out of ten people saying they would be willing to donate or would consider it.

As a result, sadly, many opportunities are lost every year because families don’t know if their loved one wanted to be a donor or not. However, we can change things, but we need your support to get people talking.

Millions of people are already on the NHS Organ Donor Register, join them today and tell your family you want to save lives.

Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk